Barely a day after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump took the stage in Langley, Virginia. Referring to himself in the third person, he told the CIA staff, "There's nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump - there's nobody, nobody."

It turned out Trump also felt strongly about US history - and more specifically, the times in which, he said, the US was "always winning things." Lamenting how the US doesn't "win" anymore, Trump made a comment about Iraqi oil that many found shocking, "I always used to say, keep the oil." It marked a more overtly interventionist stance than Trump took during his campaign, suggesting his presidency is unlikely to mark the rollback of US intervention abroad that many voters appear to have been hoping for.

"If we kept the oil," he said, "you probably wouldn't have ISIS because that's where they made their money in the first place." He added, to the laughter of the baffled audience, "Maybe we'll have another chance."

With this, Trump added another oddity to the collection of off-the-cuff remarks he's notorious for making. But how is the fossil fuel industry reacting to the early days of the Trump presidency?

"I don't think anyone knows what Trump will do," Guntekin Koksal says, "including Trump himself," with an amused smile in his voice. Koksal is the upbeat 86-year-old chairman and owner of Pet Holding, a Turkish company that works in the oil and gas sector.

His relaxed approach comes despite the fact that Koksal's 43-year-old company is very active in Northern Iraq in a region called Chia Surkh, where it has an oil field. They're currently working on buying an oil field in Kirkuk.

Winds of change

It has been less than a month since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the US, but already dramatic changes are afoot. The most recent controversy he stirred centres on an executive order he issued, banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, even if they have valid visas or residence permits (green cards).

One of the quieter changes Trump has made is to the White House website, which no longer has a climate change section, alarming environmental protectionists. The move is being interpreted as a wave to the oil and gas industry, as is the section titled "An America First Energy Plan," which outlines the new administration's priorities — putting, you guessed it, America first. Or more precisely, American oil first. The plan has been criticised by activists who say the plan "leaves America behind."

"President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests," the statement reads. "At the same time, we will work with our Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy."

Another clear sign of the expanded influence fossil fuel insiders can expect to have under the Trump administration is the confirmation of former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state; although Tillerson is seen by some as one of the least ideological Trump appointments.

Brushing it off

Anywhere else, those are fighting words. But the experts shrug it off. Tsvetana Paraskova, an analyst at the US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm argues that, in the short term, the US won't be able to procure enough oil from non-OPEC sources to sustain itself.

She writes that even if the goal were possible, it won't be an easy task. She also suggests the two biggest crude oil exporters to the US: Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, may harbour "at least a bit of undisclosed fear" that Trump may follow through.