What was the bill about?

Any bribery offences below 200,000 lei ($48,000) would no longer be prosecuted. This would have shielded officials being accused of graft.

Romania is one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in Europe. Protesters said the bill had been tailor-made to grant amnesty to government officials convicted or accused of abusing their position.

Why are people so angry?

The bill had been passed last Tuesday without parliamentary approval and would have given corrupt officials a free pass. It would also have been a setback for Romania's anti-corruption crackdown, as almost 2,000 people, including a sitting prime minister, ministers and lawmakers, were prosecuted for corruption.

The head of the ruling Social Democrat Party, Liviu Dragnea, is one such offender. He was barred from serving in government after being convicted of voter fraud and is currently on trial for abuse of power, an allegation he denies. If the bill had not been repealed, Dragnea would have escaped prosecution.

In the biggest protests since the fall of communist rule in 1989, Romanians are demanding that Justice Minister Florin Iordache and other officials resign.

How did the government react?