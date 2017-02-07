The Israeli parliament on Monday finalised a controversial law legalising dozens of Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The law – approved by 60 members of parliament to 52 against –was slammed by the Palestinians as a means to "legalise theft" of land.

It will allow Israel to legally seize Palestinian private land that was occupied during the 1967 Middle East war.

The move comes as Israeli authorities forcefully removed Jewish settlers from the illegal Amona outpost following a Supreme Court order.

International law considers all settlements to be illegal, but Israel distinguishes between those it sanctions and those it does not, dubbed outposts.

The law applies to over 50 outposts and homes within existing settlements built on land owned by Palestinians, according to the anti-settlement organisation Peace Now.

More than 3,800 homes would be "legalised", the NGO said.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation said the law demonstrated "the Israeli government's will to destroy any chances for a political solution."

A PLO statement stressed that the "Israeli settlement enterprise negates peace and the possibility of the two-state solution."

Challenges for the law

Opposition chief and Labour leader Isaac Herzog had lashed out against the "despicable law" that he said would undermine the country's Jewish majority.

The law is seen by critics as promoting at least partial annexation of the West Bank, a key demand for parts of Netanyahu's right-wing cabinet, including Jewish Home.

Human Rights Watch said the law "reflects Israel's manifest disregard of international law" and deepens the "de facto permanent occupation" of the West Bank.

It warned that "the Trump administration cannot shield them from the scrutiny of the International Criminal Court".