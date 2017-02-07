In Albania, the demand for cosmetic treatment and plastic surgery has been rising even though the unregulated industry threatens to paralyse patients or leave them in chronic pain.

The pressure, reinforced by social media, to look good and conform to contemporary beauty ideals is leading people in the Balkan state to make a beeline for cheap beauty fixes.

For many women, it's the Kim Kardashian look that they are after. Medical professionals say this look might come cheap in Albania but at the high cost of serious medical complications.

"The model of Kim Kardashian, hips, buttocks, lips, breast implants, has unfortunately become a reference to which young Albanian women succumb," said dermatologist Eriona Shehu.