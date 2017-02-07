POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Patients in Albania make a beeline for unregulated cosmetic procedures
Keeping up with the Kardashians is more than a reality show for Albanians as demand for the ‘Kim look' creates big business in the Balkan state. But without the right laws to monitor the industry, patients risk paralysis and other complications.
Patients in Albania make a beeline for unregulated cosmetic procedures
Kim Kardashian is the new beauty reference for many Albanian women seeking to change their lips or buttocks. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

In Albania, the demand for cosmetic treatment and plastic surgery has been rising even though the unregulated industry threatens to paralyse patients or leave them in chronic pain.

The pressure, reinforced by social media, to look good and conform to contemporary beauty ideals is leading people in the Balkan state to make a beeline for cheap beauty fixes.

For many women, it's the Kim Kardashian look that they are after. Medical professionals say this look might come cheap in Albania but at the high cost of serious medical complications.

"The model of Kim Kardashian, hips, buttocks, lips, breast implants, has unfortunately become a reference to which young Albanian women succumb," said dermatologist Eriona Shehu.

RECOMMENDED

Elira Kajtazi was dissatisfied with her pictures on social media and decided to get injection treatment for $65, which nearly paralysed her face. She now lives in almost constant pain and there is no legal recourse.

Albania needs new laws to fill a legal vacuum which allows hair and beauty salons to use unskilled workers and unregulated materials, such as potentially harmful synthetic materials, to offer cheap cosmetic enhancements.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities