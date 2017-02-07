Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called a new Israeli law legalising dozens of illegal outposts built on private Palestinian land an "attack against our people."

Israel has faced broad international criticism over the law its parliament passed on Monday, including from Britain, France, the United Nations and neighbouring Jordan. The United States has also said that a further expansion "may not be helpful" to ending the conflict.

"The law is illegal and is obviously against the wishes of the international community," said Abbas during a joint press conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Speaking alongside Abbas, Hollande said, "I want to believe that Israel and its government will reconsider this law."