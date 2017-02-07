WORLD
2 MIN READ
Private school programme helps migrant students in South Africa
Sacred Heart, a private school, also offers refugee teachers a chance to play their part in educating the migrants.
Private school programme helps migrant students in South Africa
Most of the migrant students enrolled at Sacred Heart are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eritrea. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

A three-hour tuition class offered by a private school in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for the education of migrant students from various countries in Africa.

A total of 175 migrant students fill up classes in the after hours at Sacred Heart after its regular students are done with their day at the school.

Most of these students are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eritrea.

The school is not only helping students but also the refugee teachers who are making the best of their skills by imparting education under the "Three2Six" programme.

RECOMMENDED

"Thanks to this programme we can give our best being refugees, because they are our children. I feel proud to help these children," said Gilbert Kongolo Kabalese, a refugee teacher.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more on this.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
Russia brands US blockade of Venezuela as 'piracy'