A three-hour tuition class offered by a private school in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for the education of migrant students from various countries in Africa.

A total of 175 migrant students fill up classes in the after hours at Sacred Heart after its regular students are done with their day at the school.

Most of these students are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eritrea.

The school is not only helping students but also the refugee teachers who are making the best of their skills by imparting education under the "Three2Six" programme.