President Donald Trump's administration asked a US appeals court on Tuesday to rule a federal judge was wrong to suspend a temporary travel ban imposed on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees.

The hearing before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges was the greatest legal challenge yet to the ban enforced by Trump on January 27.

"Congress has expressly authorised the president to suspend entry of categories of aliens," attorney August Flentje, special counsel for the US Justice Department, said under intense questioning from a three-judge panel.

He said the president's executive order was valid under the US Constitution.

The court said at the end of the session that it would issue a ruling as soon as possible. It would likely rule later this week.

The appeals court is only looking at the question of whether the federal judge had the grounds to halt Trump's order.

The Seattle judge, responding to a challenge by Washington state, suspended the order last Friday.

Since then some people from the seven countries who were stuck at airports have made it to the US.

The matter is ultimately likely to go to the US Supreme Court.

Trump's order barred travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days, except refugees from Syria, whom he would ban indefinitely.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has defended the measure, the most divisive act of his young presidency, as necessary for national security.