The visit on Thursday of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Ankara will be his first overseas trip as CIA director. His meetings are expected to focus on security issues.

These include the fight against Daesh in the region, the extradition of Fethullah Gulen from the United States, and US support for Syrian PKK-affiliate, the PYD and its armed wing in Syria, the YPG.

The visit was decided on during Tuesday's telephone call between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Officials in Ankara said the two presidents agreed their countries would coordinate operations in Syria where Turkey and the US back different militias, both fighting Daesh.

Turkey backs the Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces in Syria. The US backs the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and the EU consider a terrorist organisation.