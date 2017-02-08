WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey says opposition has entered Daesh-controlled al-Bab
Turkey's presidential spokesman said Turkish-backed rebels had entered the town in northern Syria. He also said Turkey would target Daesh's de facto Syrian capital, Raqqa.
Turkey says opposition has entered Daesh-controlled al-Bab
Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army in the village of al Baza'a on the outskirts of al-Bab in Syria, February 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have entered the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Turkish military said Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters captured strategic hills overlooking the northern Syrian town.

Two Turkish soldiers have died in the ongoing operation, and 15 others were slightly wounded.

The Turkish military said it had killed 58 Daesh members in air and artillery strikes.

The presidential spokesman said Turkey was coordinating its drive on al-Bab with Russia, to avoid confrontation with Syrian regime forces, also advancing on al-Bab.

Earlier, TRT World spoke with correspondent lolo ap Dafydd in the Turkish border town of Gaziantep. He has this update on operations in the area.

Raqqa next?

President Erdogan's spokesman also said Turkey has a detailed plan to drive Daesh out of its Raqqa stronghold in northern Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Kalin said there had been better coordination with the US-led coalition on airstrikes in the last 10 days and Ankara's priority was to establish a safe zone between the Syrian towns of Azaz and Jarablus.

Kalin was speaking the day after President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed to cooperate more closely on fighting Daesh and terror in the region.

In its latest summary on actions in Syria, Turkey's military on Wednesday said it had destroyed 189 Daesh targets, including shelters, defence positions, command centres and heavy weapons. It said airstrikes destroyed 65 Daesh targets including shelters, checkpoints, tunnel entrances and a command centre.

Operation Euphrates Shield

The struggle for al-Bab and Raqqa are part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, launched on August 26, 2016, to clear Turkey's borders of terror groups.

The liberation of Al-Bab is one of two major objectives of Euphrates Shield. The other is the liberation of Manbij, east of al-Bab. Manbij is currently controlled by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF is dominated by fighters from the YPG, the armed wing of the PKK's Syrian branch of the PYD.

Turkey, the US, and the EU consider the PKK a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem