The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has suspended its activities across Afghanistan after suspected Daesh gunmen killed at least six of its Afghan staff members in an attack on Wednesday.

The employees of the Red Cross were targeted as they carried supplies in Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.

Another two employees were unaccounted for after the attack, ICRC spokesman Thomas Glass said, but the aid group said it did not know who was responsible.

Dominik Stillhart, ICRC director of operations worldwide, said: "As we speak, our operations are on hold indeed, because we need to understand what exactly happened before we can hopefully resume our operations."

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports on the volatile situation in the country.

An unstable situation