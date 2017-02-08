How does it work?

Elections in Somalia have been rescheduled half a dozen times until everyone agreed upon a way to go about choosing a president.

The system finally adopted was the "least objectionable compromise".

This is how it works: 135 clan elders chose 14,025 delegates who then voted for each of the 275 seats in the lower house of parliament, distributed according to clan.

Upper house seats were distributed by region, and were increased from 54 to 72 after complaints of insufficient representation by some clans.

The two houses will now elect a president on Wednesday.

How is this different from previous elections?

When the last elections were held in 2012, only 135 clan leaders chose the MPs who voted for the president.

This election is similar in some ways but is more inclusive and well-represented, the supporters of the new system said.

The original promise of a one-person, one-vote national poll had to be abandoned in 2015 because of political infighting and a lack of basic requirements such as an electoral roll.

The election were initially scheduled for August 2016 but was delayed several times.

"This election model, unique in the world, is a stepping stone, a political construct to help us get to the next stage," the United Nations special envoy to Somalia, Michael Keating, said.

What do the people think of it?

"I really don't care who becomes president. We just need to be free to attend to our business," Qoje Siyad, a day labourer in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, said.

Some people have held on to optimism.