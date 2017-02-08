US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the US courts "political", as an appeals court weighed whether to reinstate his executive order barring US entry to refugees and nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries.

Addressing a gathering of police chiefs and sheriffs in Washington DC, Trump expressed "amazement" over questions raised about the ban during a hearing on Tuesday by three federal appeals judges.

He said what he heard was "disgraceful, just disgraceful."

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased and we haven't had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political," Trump said.

TRT World 's Jennifer Glasse is following the developments from Washington DC.

Legal challenge