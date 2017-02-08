The Syrian regime and rebel groups swapped dozens of hostages, including women and children, in Hama province on Tuesday evening, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel official said.

The war monitor said that regime representatives and rebels exchanged 112 people, including 24 children, in the rebel-held Qalaat al-Madiq town in rural Hama. Many had been detained for years.

About half of the women were released from regime prisons and then taken to opposition-held areas, the Observatory said.

In return, rebel groups fighting Bashar al Assad's regime released many others, including three unidentified men. The prisoners were shuttled to regime-controlled areas along the coast.

This kind of exchange is rare in the nearly six-year-old war, but has been occurring more often in recent months, the monitor group said.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian side.