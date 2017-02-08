WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners
Over 100 prisoners, including women and children, were exchanged in rural Hama province in a rare deal since the Syrian civil war started in 2011.
Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners
Rebels say a civilian committee that negotiates such exchanges with the regime oversaw the swap. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

The Syrian regime and rebel groups swapped dozens of hostages, including women and children, in Hama province on Tuesday evening, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel official said.

The war monitor said that regime representatives and rebels exchanged 112 people, including 24 children, in the rebel-held Qalaat al-Madiq town in rural Hama. Many had been detained for years.

About half of the women were released from regime prisons and then taken to opposition-held areas, the Observatory said.

In return, rebel groups fighting Bashar al Assad's regime released many others, including three unidentified men. The prisoners were shuttled to regime-controlled areas along the coast.

This kind of exchange is rare in the nearly six-year-old war, but has been occurring more often in recent months, the monitor group said.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian side.

RECOMMENDED

Syria's conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people, made more than half the country's population homeless, and created the world's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

Mohamad Rasheed, a spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group based in Hama, said a civilian committee that negotiates such exchanges with the government oversaw Tuesday's swap.

The prisoners on both sides include children, he said, and "some of the women had given birth while detained."

Most of the hostages released by rebels were from coastal Latakia province, a regime stronghold, and had been held since 2013, Rasheed said.

Some of the prisoners set free by the regime had been detained since the start of the uprising in 2011, he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles