Supersonic passenger jets could make comeback
Companies are working on designs for aircraft that will replace the retired Concorde and again transport passengers at speeds faster than sound.
The Concorde was retired in 2003 after one crashed in Paris in 2000 killing 113 people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

After the demise of the supersonic Concorde passenger jet, faster-than-sound commercial air travel was moth-balled.

But now engineers are beginning to visualise its replacement – ultra-fast passenger jets capable of flying at speeds faster than 30 kilometres (20 miles) per second.

The Concorde was a British-French government project. It had its maiden flight in 1969 and operated until it was retired in 2003, following a crash on take-off in Paris.

The Concorde's fastest transatlantic crossing was in February 1996, when it completed the flight from New York to London in 2 hours 52 minutes and 59 seconds.

Now companies with names like "Boom Technology" and "Aerion Corporation" are working on designs for a new generation of passenger aircraft that will break the sound barrier.

TRT World's Dana Lewis spoke to Jock Lowe, a former Concorde captain, about the past and the future of commercial supersonic flight.

