US authorities said on Tuesday they will approve a permit to complete the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, despite months of protests by Native American tribes and environmental activists.

The decision comes following last month's order from President Trump to expedite the $3.8 billion pipeline, which would snake through four US states.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which has approval authority, said on Tuesday, it had "completed a presidential-directed review" and planned to grant permission for the pipeline's construction.

The project is close to completion as it only requires building of a tunnel under Lake Oahe, a reservoir that is part of the Missouri River.

The reservoir is the drinking water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which objects to the pipeline's routes.

