Greeks fear worst of economic crisis still to come
Nine years after the global financial crisis began, the Greek economy is still not back on its feet.
Athens is full of closed shops and graffiti. Harsh austerity measures have left people short of money. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2017

2017 is a crucial year for Greece's economy. The government has 8 billion dollars in debt to pay in July. It also needs to agree another bailout deal before the next meeting of eurozone finance ministers in two weeks.

The country's creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can't agree on what type of bailout to provide. The IMF says Greek debt levels are explosive.

According to analysts, a crippled economy and unemployment running at 23 percent – the highest in Europe – are creating the conditions for a perfect storm.

TRT World correspondent Nicole Johnston is in Athens and has more on the story.

