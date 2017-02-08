The UN has announced plans to launch a $2.1 billion international appeal this year to help some 12 million people in Yemen who are suffering from a disastrous humanitarian crisis arising from the country's two-year civil war.

Around 10,000 people have been killed in the war, 2,000 of whom are children, according to the UN's latest figures. Some 10.3 million Yemenis are also said to be in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

"Two years of war have devastated Yemen and millions of children, women and men desperately need our help," the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Without international support, they may face the threat of famine in the course of 2017 and I urge donors to sustain and increase their support to our collective response," he said.

The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi began in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition mounted a military campaign against the rebels in March 2015 as insurgents closed in on Hadi's place of refuge in the southern city of Aden and forced him to seek exile in Riyadh.

Loyalists have since driven rebels out of five southern provinces, including Aden, but the war has ruined Yemen's economy and caused mass food shortages.