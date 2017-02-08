How do e-cigarettes work?

E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that do not contain tobacco but provide nicotine. They work by heating a liquid cartridge containing nicotine, flavours and other chemicals into a vapour. Because e-cigarettes heat a liquid instead of tobacco, what is released is considered smokeless.

What did the study find?

People who switch from smoking tobacco to e-cigarettes or those who are under Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), such as chewing nicotine gum or using patches for at least six months, can reduce the intake of toxic chemicals in their body.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine analysed saliva and urine samples from tobacco and e-cigarette smokers as well as NRT users.

The World Health Organisation said that tobacco usage is the single greatest preventable cause of death in the world. (Reuters)

Is the study suggesting smokers switch to e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes, have grown into an $8 billion-a-year market, according to Euromonitor International – more than three times that of nicotine replacement products. They are, however, still dwarfed by a tobacco market estimated by Euromonitor to be worth around $700 billion.

Many health experts think e-cigarettes, or vapes, which do not contain tobacco, are a lower-risk alternative to smoking and potentially a major public health tool.