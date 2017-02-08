Turkey will target Raqqa after completing the operation in al-Bab in northern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Raqqa is the de facto capital of Daesh.

Cavusoglu's announcement came during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir at the Marriott Hotel after chairing a two-day Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council meeting in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.

Expanding operations

"The next target is Raqqa. The operation in Raqqa must be carried out with the right groups," Cavusoglu said, ruling out the possibility of working with "terrorist groups," apparently referring to the YPG.

YPG is a Kurdish group which Turkey says is aligned with PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, fighting Daesh in Syria. Turkey considers the PYD, the political affiliate of the YPG, to be the Syrian extension of the PKK. Both the US and Turkey consider the PKK a terrorist group, but the US administration rejects the notion that PYD has any connection with the PKK.