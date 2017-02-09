A judge in the Russian city of Kirov on Wednesday found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in a retrial of an embezzlement case and handed down a five-year suspended sentence. The decision will threaten Navalny's plan to run in the next year's presidential election.

Navalny, 40, was one of the leaders of mass protests against Putin in 2011 and 2012. He is known as the Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner. He announced in December his plans to run for president in 2018 but Russian laws ban people serving such a sentence.

"According to the constitution, I have a full right to take part in the elections and I will do that," Navalny said after the verdict.