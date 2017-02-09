WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian opposition leader found guilty of embezzlement
A judge on Wednesday handed down a five-year suspended sentence to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, threatening his plan to run for president in 2018.
Russian opposition leader found guilty of embezzlement
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, and his former colleague Pyotr Ofitserov, left, who were convicted of alleged embezzlement in 2013 speak to journalists in the court in Kirov, Russia on February 8. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A judge in the Russian city of Kirov on Wednesday found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in a retrial of an embezzlement case and handed down a five-year suspended sentence. The decision will threaten Navalny's plan to run in the next year's presidential election.

Navalny, 40, was one of the leaders of mass protests against Putin in 2011 and 2012. He is known as the Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner. He announced in December his plans to run for president in 2018 but Russian laws ban people serving such a sentence.

"According to the constitution, I have a full right to take part in the elections and I will do that," Navalny said after the verdict.

RECOMMENDED

The court held a retrial after Navalny and his co-defendant, businessman Pyotr Ofitserov, were convicted of embezzlement in 2013. Last year, the European Court of Human Rights quashed the 2013 ruling, saying the men did not have a fair trial.

TRT World'sSarah Jones has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem