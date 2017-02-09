Romania's justice minister resigned following mass protests over a law that would weaken the fight against corruption.

"I've submitted my resignation. I say that all that I've done was legal," justice minister Florin Lordache told reporters on Thursday.

Romanians mobilised in large numbers after an emergency decree — aimed to decriminalise corruption offences involving less than $48,000 — was approved on January 31, 2017. The controversial legislation was repealed on Sunday, but tensions remain high as the protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his cabinet.

Instead, Grindeanu said on Monday that he might fire the justice minister for mishandling the controversial law which sparked the largest anti-government protests since communism ended.

Grindeanu refuses to step down despite the demonstrations. Only the parliament can force Grindeanu to do so, but it is unlikely as he has the support of a definite majority.