What is the best way to stop a drone? A piece written by Kelsey Atherton looks for the best methods to stop cheap drones from wreaking havoc. Drones have been used to invade our privacy, drop IEDs and even film suicide attacks. The problem is: there is simply no clear answer. Still, we've compiled all the solutions from the article, in case you need to shoot those privacy invaders down. No, we are not talking about Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Google's DeepMind thought it'd be interesting to put AI agents on survival mode and see what happens. Would AI reveal its Machiavellian nature? The results were interesting. DeepMind designed a system in which if all players act selfishly, they all lose, but if only one acts selfishly, it would win big. This is the classical prisoner dilemma. The players followed whatever strategy was more beneficial, which in some situations made them cooperative, and in others, aggressive. The most interesting case was where a computationally more powerful player was introduced into the game. It realised its power and became aggressive in its efforts to win. However, when the players realised in which cases they could gain more by cooperating, they cooperated.

What is the takeaway message here? Well, it might be simply that AI may not pity us if there's any conflict of interest involved.