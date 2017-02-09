US forces killed 11 Al Qaeda operatives including a member with links to late Osama bin Laden in two air strikes this month near Idlib province in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

An air strike carried out on February 4 killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who the Pentagon said, oversaw the creation and operation of many Al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the Afghan training camps al-Masri "recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists."