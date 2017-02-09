Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law easing some penalties for domestic violence this week. Critics say this will make holding abusers accountable even more difficult.

1. How does the ruling change the way Russia treats domestic violence?

The measure, approved on January 27 in parliament and later ratified, reduces the penalty for violence against family members when it is the first such offence and does not cause serious injury, re-classifying it as an administrative misdemeanour punishable by a fine.

2. Russia now regards domestic violence as "various manifestations of family relations."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last month said that it is important to tell the difference between what he termed serious violence and "various manifestations of family relations."

The new law says that beatings that result in bruising or bleeding mean 15 days in prison or a fine of less than $500, as long as there are no bones broken.

Such beatings are now defined as civil rather than criminal offences in first instances, when the victim suffers "no serious harm."

Previously such action was defined as battery, and was punishable by up to two years in jail.

2. It's not just women who are affected.