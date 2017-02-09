Feeling cornered, desperate and helpless, young refugees in Greece have turned to sex work and drugs.

According to the International Office for Migration, at least 335,000 refugees made it across the sea to Europe in 2016. Now with the borders to Europe closed, there are at least 68,000 refugees stuck in Greece. And, as many young refugees run out of ways to support themselves, they are desperate enough to sell their bodies to survive.

At Pedion tou Areos park in Athens, refugee men say they are willing to work for 10 euros a day but are unable to make even that much. Some share they have even contemplated suicide, as they have run out of money and become dependent on the government and largesse of others for food.