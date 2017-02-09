WORLD
2 MIN READ
Desperate refugees resort to sex work, drug abuse
With Europe's borders closed, vulnerable young men feel cornered in Greece and turn to the only thing they have left to sell – themselves.
Desperate refugees resort to sex work, drug abuse
Refugees protesting dire living conditions block one of the entrances to the refugee camp at the former Hellinikon airport in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Feeling cornered, desperate and helpless, young refugees in Greece have turned to sex work and drugs.

According to the International Office for Migration, at least 335,000 refugees made it across the sea to Europe in 2016. Now with the borders to Europe closed, there are at least 68,000 refugees stuck in Greece. And, as many young refugees run out of ways to support themselves, they are desperate enough to sell their bodies to survive.

At Pedion tou Areos park in Athens, refugee men say they are willing to work for 10 euros a day but are unable to make even that much. Some share they have even contemplated suicide, as they have run out of money and become dependent on the government and largesse of others for food.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sNicole Johnstonreports from Athens.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem