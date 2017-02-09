WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No leak' after explosion at French nuclear plant
French officials play down fears of a nuclear leak after a blast at the Flamanville nuclear facility.
'No leak' after explosion at French nuclear plant
General view of the operating power plant in Flamanville, France, April 8, 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.

A report in Ouest France newspaper said there may be some injuries. M6 radio said five people were slightly injured.

Officials at the state-backed company's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 1,300 MW each Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors were build in the 1980s. A new reactor is being built at the site but the explosion did not take place there, a spokeswoman said.

RECOMMENDED

The nuclear safety authority ASN said it had no information and could not immediately comment.

Journalist Lisa Louis has more from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem