Brazil's Espirito Santo state has requested the government for more troops on Thursday to stem unchecked crime which ensued after the state's military police went on strike.

There has been little security since Saturday in the state capital Vitoria after the military police demanding salary hikes stopped working. Looting ensued almost immediately. Over a dozen people were murdered, while some hospitals and schools have been burgled.

After days of violence, the public mood shifted against the military police and their relatives triggering further tensions.

Some 200 federal police officers and about 1,000 soldiers have been deployed in the southeastern state but the senior government officials are demanding more troops to quell the violence.