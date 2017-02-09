A bag manufacturing project has been launched by an Irish businesswoman and Imece Inisiyatifi Cesme, a local aid group in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, to help Syrian refugees gain a measure of fiscal independence.

The project is meant for Syrian women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war. The conflict in Syria has displaced 4.9 million people.

The bags are sold online for $17 each, with a tag which shares the story of the woman who made it. The women get $10 per bag, and in over a month make just about enough to sustain themselves.