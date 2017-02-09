WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugee women make bags to gain a measure of independence
The project launched in the Turkish city of Izmir focuses on supporting women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war in Syria.
Syrian refugee women make bags to gain a measure of independence
Some 300,000 refugees, including women and children, are living in Izmir. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

A bag manufacturing project has been launched by an Irish businesswoman and Imece Inisiyatifi Cesme, a local aid group in Izmir, a city in western Turkey, to help Syrian refugees gain a measure of fiscal independence.

The project is meant for Syrian women whose husbands are missing or have died in the six-year-old war. The conflict in Syria has displaced 4.9 million people.

The bags are sold online for $17 each, with a tag which shares the story of the woman who made it. The women get $10 per bag, and in over a month make just about enough to sustain themselves.

RECOMMENDED

There are thousands of refugees, including women and children, living in Izmir, where many find it difficult to get work. However, the bag project may change that.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan meets Anne O Rourke, and the women behind the project.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem