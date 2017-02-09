CIA Director Mike Pompeo, in his first overseas visit as CIA head, arrived in Ankara on Thursday and is set to meet with Turkish officials to discuss terrorism and security issues.

The visit follows a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

According to Turkish sources, the two leaders discussed the situation in northern Iraq, removal of Daesh from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, the extradition of US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen and the Obama administration's support for PYD/YPG in Syria.

Turkey accuses Gulen of being the mastermind behind a coup attempt last July. The Obama administration's refusal to extradite him has soured relations between the two NATO allies.