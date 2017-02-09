POLITICS
Children over-exposed to artificial lights risk eye disease
US scientists find that the dysfunction of a cell in the retina may lead to children suffering from myopia.
More than a billion people in the world suffer from myopia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2017

Northwestern Medicine scientists in the US released a study on January 26, finding that a cell in the retina may cause myopia when it has a function disorder.

According to the study, the dysfunction may be related to the amount of time a child spends indoors under artificial lights.

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a very common type of refractive error where close objects appear clearly, but distant objects appear blurry.

More than a billion people are suffering from the condition across the world.

Children are considered to be at credible risk of the as they spend so much time in front of digital devices, more than any generation has in the past.

TRT World's Sourav Roy explains how artificial light can damage the eye health of a child.

