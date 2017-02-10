WORLD
2 MIN READ
French police arrest four in anti-terror raid
Law-enforcement officials in the southern French city of Montpellier found a makeshift laboratory with ingredients for making a highly-explosive bomb in the house of one of the suspects.
French police arrest four in anti-terror raid
French police arrested four people suspected of plotting a bomb attack in a building which is located in southern Montpellier city on February 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Anti-terrorism forces arrested four, including a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in the country, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Police raided the residence of a 20-year-old man in the southern French city of Montpellier and uncovered a makeshift laboratory filled with ingredients for making homemade explosives.

"The initial indications are that an imminent attack on French soil has been thwarted," Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said in a statement.

The arrest came as the suspects were buying acetone to use in the making of triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a highly-explosive homemade device. TATP was previously used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels.

The owner of the house was arrested along with three others — a 33-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl — according to the prosecutor's office.

RECOMMENDED

France has remained under a state of emergency since November 2015 after a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Paris. More than 230 people have been killed in such incidents in the country since the beginning of 2015.

The French government said it prevented 17 attacks in 2016.

Peter Humi joins TRT World to give more details about the arrest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem