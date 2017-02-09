US President Donald Trump once again prompted a controversy on Wednesday when he criticised department store chain Nordstrom for stopping sales of his daughter Ivanka's clothing brand.

Trump used his personal and official twitter accounts to say that the store has treated his daughter unfairly.

The wealthy New York real estate developer who became president on January 20 has attacked businesses in the past as part of his election campaign.

But this is first time he blasted a firm involved with his family's business, raising conflict-of-interest concerns.

Nordstrom said its decision was based on declining sales of Ivanka Trump products that include clothes, shoes and accessories.

The move to remove Ivanka's products comes amid an ongoing campaign called #GrabYourWallet, which encourages shoppers to boycott products with ties to Trump, his family and his donors.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer characterised Nordstrom's decision as a "direct attack" on the president's policies.

But critics accuse Trump of abusing his position.

"This is misuse of public office for private gains," Richard Painter, who served as Republican president George W Bush's chief ethics lawyer, said in an email to Reuters.

"And it is abuse of power because the official message is clear - Nordstrom is persona non grata with the administration."

Nordstrom could have cause for legal action if the Trump administration takes any adverse action against it, he said.

Trump has in past favoured some companies while attacking others.