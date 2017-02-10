Who is Herrou?

"He's like our father, our mother. In all my life I never met anyone like Cedric. He's very kind and he helps us, everyone here," a 14-year-old migrant told CNN in an interview.

Herrou is a 37-year-old olive and poultry farmer from the city of Breil-sur-Roya in Roya Valley, a mountainous region close to the border of Italy. The town sheltered Jews fleeing German-controlled northern and western France during the World War II.

He has been outspoken in his criticism of France's response to the refugee crisis, accusing the police of detaining "thousands" of minors and pushing them back across the border into Italy.

How did he help refugees?

Herrou said he began helping migrants when he saw them "walking along the road" in July 2015. He helped hundreds of refugees over recent months, giving him shelter in his home.

His olive farm sits in Roya Valley, near the border with Italy, a popular route for refugees trying to avoid border controls.

At first, he would give them a lift to the local station, but when immigration control was beefed up in the region after last year's terror attacks, he began taking them deeper inside France.

The refugees he helped are mostly Eritrean, Sudanese and Chadian, many of them children.

Why did he help the refugees?

"I'm doing it because there are people in need," he told a judge during his trial that started in January in the southern city of Nice.

"I'm doing it because it has to be done. Families are suffering."

Dozens of smugglers have been arrested around the same area. But Herrou makes no profit by helping the refugees.

"It's not up to me to make a distinction between black and white, people with or without papers. It's not my job. Farming is what I do, my job is feeding people and that's what I do," he told CNN.

Under French law, all assistance to illegal migrants is banned unless it is to protect "their dignity and physical integrity".