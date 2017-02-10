United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday and lauded Turkey and its people for letting in refugees.

Guterres was in Istanbul on Friday as part of his first Middle East tour since assuming the role of UN's top diplomat last month.

At a joint press conference with the Turkish prime minister, the UN chief praised the "enormous generosity of the Turkish government and the Turkish people for opening their borders and hearts to their brothers and sisters from Syria and many other parts of the world."

He said Turkey became the largest refugee-hosting country in the world when he served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"This generosity should be matched," Guterres said, launching an international appeal for "burden sharing."

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa brings more from Istanbul.