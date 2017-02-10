WORLD
Japan's Prime Minister Abe and Trump meet in Washington on Friday
Japan has lingering concerns about US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and how the move will impact bilateral economic ties.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA. February 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Trade, jobs and security will take centre stage as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after he became president-elect, symbolising the importance of US-Japan ties. His current visit is seen as an effort to underline the close relationship between the two countries.Japan is the second largest foreign investor in the US after the UK.

Abe laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC earlier in the day. Trump and Abe will give a joint news conference at midday before flying to Palm Beach, Florida on Friday afternoon for a weekend stay at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat.

A senior administration official said Trump was unlikely to raise his frequent charge that Japan manipulates currency markets to weaken its currency.

Abe will be accompanied by Finance Minister Taro Aso and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Japanese prime minister will bring a package that Tokyo says could create 700,000 US jobs through private-public investment in infrastructure, such as high-speed trains, Japanese government sources say.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse brings more about ties between the two countries.

SOURCE:TRT World
