Trade, jobs and security will take centre stage as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after he became president-elect, symbolising the importance of US-Japan ties. His current visit is seen as an effort to underline the close relationship between the two countries.Japan is the second largest foreign investor in the US after the UK.

Abe laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC earlier in the day. Trump and Abe will give a joint news conference at midday before flying to Palm Beach, Florida on Friday afternoon for a weekend stay at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat.

A senior administration official said Trump was unlikely to raise his frequent charge that Japan manipulates currency markets to weaken its currency.