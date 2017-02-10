Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad rejected the idea of creating safe zones for refugees and displaced people in Syria, an idea supported by US President Donald Trump. Assad's remarks came during an interview with Yahoo News published on Friday.

"It's not a realistic idea at all. This is where you can have natural safe zones, which is our country. They don't need safe zones at all," Assad said. "It's much more viable, much more practical and less costly to have stability than to create safe zones."

According to Human Rights Watch, the death toll from the war in Syria as of February 2016 was 470,000. The ongoing conflict has caused the biggest refugee influx since World War II. More than 5 million Syrians had to flee their homes externally.

Trump has not provided details about the proposed safe zones, except to say he would have the Gulf states pay for them.

