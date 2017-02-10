TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president approves constitutional change bill
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday approved a constitutional reform bill, paving the way for a referendum which could bring about an executive presidential system.
Turkish president approves constitutional change bill
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved on Friday a constitutional change bill that paves the way for a referendum in April. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a constitutional reform bill, paving the way for an executive presidential system. The bill will be sent to the Prime Ministry to be published in the Official Gazette, setting the date for a vote.

The Turkish parliament approved the 18-article bill last month with 339 votes in favour, nine more than what was needed to put the proposals to a referendum.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more from Ankara.

"With the president's approval, eyes are now on the High Election Board (YSK). The YSK will probably announce that April 16 is the appropriate date for a referendum," said Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, reiterating the likely date mentioned by the Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag a day earlier.

RECOMMENDED

Kurtulmus said the Turkish people, including those who will vote "yes" or "no", will express their opinion in the referendum.

"I hope that this election campaign will continue in line with the mature democracy of Turkey," he said.

President Erdogan says the reform will provide stability at a time of turmoil and prevent a return to the fragile coalitions of the past. But critics say the reforms will give excessive powers to the president.

If the changes pass the referendum, the first of simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections for a five-year term would be held in November 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem