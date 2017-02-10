Landslides killed 12 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali after torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Friday.

The landslides destroyed houses late Thursday in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district, on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano, killing 12 residents, including a one-year-old boy, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Several people were injured, the agency said.

"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Indra Kalak, an agency official in Bali, said.