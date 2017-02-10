WORLD
How Israel's West Bank wall became a symbol of Palestinian defiance
The illegal barrier built by Israel in 2002 on the pretext of stopping cross-border attacks instead eats into Palestinian farmlands.
The West Bank cut the Palestinian territory, despite international condemnations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 10, 2017

The Israeli West Bank barrier is a symbol of "apartheid" and "separation" for Palestinians, reports TRT World

Israel built the wall in 2002, at the height of the second Intifada - the Palestinian uprising - to secure its border along the Green Line.

The Green Line or the 1949 Armistice Border was curved out after the Arab-Israeli War fought a year earlier. It serves as a de facto border of Israel.

However, the wall is not entirely built along the Green Line – intended to separate Israeli land from Palestinian territory in the West Bank. At many places it runs across farmlands owned by the Palestinians. 

This wall also makes it difficult for ordinary Palestinians to cross into Israel for work. 

Israeli soldiers routinely stop Palestinians from crossing the border even even when they have legal permits.  

TRT World's Iolo Ap Dafydd tells the story of a painful separation.

SOURCE:TRT World
