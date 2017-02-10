President Donald Trump on Friday described the US alliance with Japan as a cornerstone of regional peace and stability following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. He said the US is committed to Japan's security.

At a joint press conference, both the leaders expressed commitment for closer security and trade ties between the two nations.

In contrast to Trump's harsh campaign rhetoric against Japan, the meeting featured brotherly hugs, smiles, jokes and plenty of words of mutual admiration.

Trump, during the run up to November's election, had accused Japan of taking advantage of US security aid and stealing American jobs.

"We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance," Trump said.

A joint US-Japanese statement said the US commitment to defend Japan through nuclear and conventional military capabilities is unwavering.

Japan got continued US backing for its dispute with Beijing over islands in the East China Sea that China also claims.

The statement said the two leaders affirmed that Article 5 of the US-Japan security treaty covered the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.