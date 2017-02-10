Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday spoke over the telephone and agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, a source at the prime minister's office said.

During the conversation, Pence said Turkish-US relations are entering a "new day."

The two leaders also agreed to raise bilateral cooperation particularly in the areas of military, security and counter-terrorism.

The US vice president expressed condolences over the death of Turkish soldiers who were accidentally killed earlier on Thursday in Russian airstrikes against Daesh in northern Syria's Al-Bab region.