Migrants refuse to relocate to official camps in Serbia
Hundreds of migrants are camping at the Serbian border hoping to be allowed to enter western Europe.
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2017

The Serbian government is trying to persuade migrants, mostly from Afghanistan, to move into official refugee camps.

Despite living in deplorable conditions in makeshift camps, many of them refuse to be relocated saying that they want to cross the border into the European Union.

Serbia's frontier with Hungary is the external border of the EU's passport-free Schengen area.

Migrants believe they will have a better future there. But after the EU closed its borders in 2016, hundreds of them were stuck in Serbia.

TRT World 's Soraya Lennie reports from Serbia's capital, Belgrade.

