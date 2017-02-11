At least 17 people were killed and scores of others were injured following a stampede at a stadium in northern Angola, where a football match was being played on Friday.

Hundreds of fans had tried to enter the already packed stadium in the city of Uige to see the match, causing a crush at the gate that pushed some people to the ground, said police

"There was a blockage at the entrance to the January 4 stadium ... this obstruction caused multiple fatalities - 17 deaths, and there are 56 injured in the hospital," police spokesman Orlando Bernardo said.

He added that there were an unknown number of children among the dead and that hospitals were treating those injured.

Ernesto Luis, director general of the local hospital, said many of the dead were trampled to death or suffocated.