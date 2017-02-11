Turkey is likely to end its military operation in Syria after the liberation of al Bab from Daesh, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

"Most probably, the Operation Euphrates Shield will end after al Bab is liberated," he said in an interview with a local news channel.

TRT World'sIoIo Ap Dafydd has more details from Gaziantep.

Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield was launched on August 24, 2017 with the aim of ridding its borders of the presence of terrorist groups including DAESH and the YPG, a Syrian-offshoot of the PKK, which the US and Ankara designate as a terrorist group.