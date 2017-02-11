Women's rights activists in Russia are furious over an amendment that legalises domestic violence.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law easing some penalties for domestic violence, a move which has alarmed women's rights campaigners who fear it will encourage abuse.

In January, more than 80 percent of Russia's Duma, or lower house of parliament, approved the bill then it moved to the upper house, where it was rubber-stamped.

The new law calls for a maximum of 15 days in police custody and a fine, instead of up to two years in prison, for first-time offenders who do not cause serious injury.