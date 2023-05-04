The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian woman in a northern town of the occupied West Bank for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Iman Ziyad Odeh and said she was killed by "a bullet to the chest fired by the occupation soldiers in Huwara, south of Nablus" on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force shot the 26-year-old woman dead and prevented Palestinians from reaching her.

The Israeli army radio claimed that the woman stabbed an Israeli soldier, who was "lightly injured" and taken to hospital for treatment near the Huwara checkpoint in southern Nablus. The attacker was “neutralised”, it added.