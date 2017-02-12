WORLD
Nice holds first major carnival after terror attack last year
The parade is the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year that left 86 people dead.
For many revellers the memories of the truck attack that left 86 people dead are still raw. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 12, 2017

The French city of Nice is holding a poignant carnival parade amid tight security in the first major event since the city was attacked during last year's Bastille Day celebrations.

Security was stepped up ahead of the carnival with around 200 police personnel patrolling the streets.

For many revellers the memories of the truck attack that left 86 people dead on July 14 last year are still raw. They have also criticised the organisers for clearing the memorials for the victims to make way.

The organisers, however, said that they plan to preserve the memorials they have moved and hoped that the event will be a success despite recent events.

TRT World'sBen Said has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
