The French city of Nice is holding a poignant carnival parade amid tight security in the first major event since the city was attacked during last year's Bastille Day celebrations.

Security was stepped up ahead of the carnival with around 200 police personnel patrolling the streets.

For many revellers the memories of the truck attack that left 86 people dead on July 14 last year are still raw. They have also criticised the organisers for clearing the memorials for the victims to make way.