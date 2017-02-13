WORLD
Refugees in Greece risk closed Balkan route to enter Europe
Thousands of stranded families and individuals attempting to reach northern countries in the bloc are still willing to give all they have to use the route which has been closed since 2016.
A boy rides his bicycle through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Refugees stranded in Thessaloniki are still trying to take the now-closed Balkan route to cross into Europe after being "disappointed by Greece."

While the number of refugees landing in Greece has dwindled after the EU-Turkey deal was signed in 2016, thousands are trying to cross into Macedonia then Serbia, Hungary and further on into Northern Europe. Some are even desperate enough to seek help from human traffickers, even though they have been turned back from countries like Macedonia more than a few times.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston talks to families in the Greek city of Thessaloniki who debate the merits of a Balkan crossing.

