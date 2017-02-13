TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan lays out Turkish plan to create safe zones in Syria
In a speech in Bahrain, Turkey's President Erdogan says the planned no-fly zones would cover an area of at least 4,000-5,000 square kilometres.
Erdogan lays out Turkish plan to create safe zones in Syria
President Erdogan said Turkey will continue to play an active role in global anti-terrorism operations. Turkey regards removing Daesh from al-Bab and Raqqa a national security priority. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday delivered remarks at the International Peace Institute in Bahrain on the necessity of a safe zone in Syria to solve the humanitarian crisis resulting from the country's six-year civil war.

Erdogan, who arrived in Bahrain on Sunday as part of his Gulf region official tour, said the planned safe zone would cover an area of at least 4,000-5,000 square kilometres and would also serve as a no-fly zone.

"We aim to turn 4,000 to 5,000 square kilometres (inside Syria) into a terror-free safe zone," he said, adding that Arab and Turkmen civilians will be placed in the planned area.

After cleansing the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab from Daesh, Turkey will extend its military operations to the town Manbij and the city of Raqqa, Erdogan added.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey believes recent Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, including a shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, were coordinated from Al-Bab and Raqqa, both Daesh strongholds in Syria.

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that Turkey presented a detailed plan to oust Daesh from Raqqa, the group's de facto capital.

In his speech in Manama, Erdogan also condemned Israel's new settlements in the West Bank as an "absolute provocation."

Israel announced plans last month for 3,000 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem