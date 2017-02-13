A massive explosion claimed by a faction of the Taliban, Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, hit a crowd of protesters in the Pakistani city of Lahore, near Punjab's provincial assembly on Monday.

According to a local emergency rescue service, at least 13 people were killed and another 89 wounded when the explosion seemingly targeted a protest organised by Pakistan's chemist and pharmaceuticals manufacturers.

"Apparently it was a suicide blast but police are still investigating to know the exact nature of blast," said Punjab police spokesman Nayab Haider.

Haider also confirmed that two high-ranking police officials were killed.

Geo TV reported that the blast occurred in the city centre in the early evening.